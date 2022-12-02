Bond denied for molesting, sexual battery suspect in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been denied for a suspect arrested in Tupelo for Molesting and Sexual Battery.

In November, Tupelo Police arrived at NMMC ER after it was reported that a minor was the victim of sexual activity.

On December 1, William Lee Young was arrested.

The next day, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Sumner ordered Young held without bond.

The case will be presented to a Lee County Grand Jury.

