Bond denied for suspects connected to fatal Tupelo shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was denied for two suspects connected to a shooting that killed a teenager and injured another.

Reginald Thomas and Devonta Sharkey were both charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Tupelo police arrived at the area of Boggan Drive and Hancock Street around noon on Sunday.

There they found a male juvenile had been taken to the hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Around 4:30 p.m., they were called out again, this time to the 300 block of Government Street, a short distance from the previous shooting call, where they found the body of 13-year-old Orelius Boyd.

Boyd was believed to be a victim of the previous shooting.

Boyd’s body had been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl for an autopsy.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X