Bond denied for Tupelo teen accused of shooting woman

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo teen accused of shooting a woman was denied bond.

Early Wednesday morning, Tupelo police were called to North Mississippi Medical Center for a gunshot victim.

The woman had been shot in the leg.

Police learned that the shooting had happened on the west side of Ballard Park.

Officers were able to recover evidence from the scene. They also developed 18-year-old Tylen Hinton as the suspect in the shooting.

Hinton was arrested Thursday.

He is charged with aggravated domestic violence.

He was ordered held without bond and is in the Lee County Jail.

