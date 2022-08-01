Bond denied for woman charged in Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was denied for a woman charged in a Columbus homicide.

51-year-old Carla Marie Hunt is charged with murder.

She remains in the Lowndes County jail.

Hunt was indicted for accessory after the fact in a 2018 manslaughter case. That is the reason her bond was denied.

This past Friday morning, 55-year-old Willie Jennings was found severely injured after a vehicle crashed on Shannon Drive, just Lehmberg Road.

The car hit a parked truck and flipped.

When emergency crews pulled Jennings out of the overturned car, they found he had apparently been stabbed in the chest.

Jennings died at the hospital.

The case remains under investigation.