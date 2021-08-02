Bond has been set for a Columbus man accused of killing his co-worker

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set today for a Columbus man accused of killing his co-worker.
Menderil Cohen remains in jail on an 850,000 dollar bond for murder.
Cohen will also be charged with felony fleeing. His bond has not been set that alleged offense.
The search to find Cohen ended early Saturday morning in a north Columbus neighborhood after a high-speed pursuit.
Amory police say the investigation started about 3:30 AM that same day.
46-year-old Michael Randle was shot at True Temper Sports and later died.
Cohen and Randle are both from Columbus.
Investigators tell WCBI the men were co-workers.
What sparked the shooting and whether it was an incident inside the workplace remains under investigation.