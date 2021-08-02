Bond has been set for a Columbus man accused of killing his co-worker

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set today for a Columbus man accused of killing his co-worker.

Menderil Cohen remains in jail on an 850,000 dollar bond for murder.

- Advertisement -

Cohen will also be charged with felony fleeing. His bond has not been set that alleged offense.

The search to find Cohen ended early Saturday morning in a north Columbus neighborhood after a high-speed pursuit.

Amory police say the investigation started about 3:30 AM that same day.

46-year-old Michael Randle was shot at True Temper Sports and later died.

Cohen and Randle are both from Columbus.

Investigators tell WCBI the men were co-workers.

What sparked the shooting and whether it was an incident inside the workplace remains under investigation.