Bond has been set for Clay County woman arrested for aggravated assault

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 21-year-old Christina Cornett is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of grand larceny.

Her bond was set at 780,000 dollars. At one point, Sheriff Eddie Scott says cornett tried to jump across a table and take a deputy’s gun. Sources tell WCBI a West Point police officer tried to stop a stolen vehicle.

A short time later shots were fired.

A bullet reportedly grazed Cornett’s head and she was taken to the hospital. At one point, Sheriff Eddie Scott says cornett tried to take a deputy’s gun. Another person could be charged with the crime.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Clay County deputies are investigating the shooting.