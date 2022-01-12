Bond has been set for the man accused of robbing a bank in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for the man accused of robbing a bank in West Point.

Isaiah Tallie is in the Clay County jail on a $250,000 bond. He appeared before a judge Tuesday.

Investigators believe Tallie went into the Regions Bank on East Main Street in West Point Friday afternoon, demanded money, and ran.

It is unclear whether he had a weapon.

No one was injured in the robbery.

West Point Police arrested Tallie shortly after the robbery.