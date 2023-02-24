Bond has been set for Yokohama Tire factory shooter
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set for the man accused in a deadly shooting at Yokohama Tire.
41-year-old Willie Swain was charged with murder.
He turned himself in yesterday.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said bond for Swain was set this morning at $1.2 million.
A preliminary hearing is now scheduled for March 9.
Scott told WCBI an argument between Swain and 28-year-old Javarest Gray, of Starkville, led to the gunfire early Wednesday.
Investigators said the shooting happened in a parking lot outside of the plant.
Gray later died at a West Point hospital.
