Bond has been set for Yokohama Tire factory shooter

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set for the man accused in a deadly shooting at Yokohama Tire.

41-year-old Willie Swain was charged with murder.

He turned himself in yesterday.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said bond for Swain was set this morning at $1.2 million.

A preliminary hearing is now scheduled for March 9.

Scott told WCBI an argument between Swain and 28-year-old Javarest Gray, of Starkville, led to the gunfire early Wednesday.

Investigators said the shooting happened in a parking lot outside of the plant.

Gray later died at a West Point hospital.

