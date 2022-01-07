Bond is set for the three men charged with shooting death Starkville child

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the bond for three men charged in the shooting death of a little boy in Starkville.

Barron Hubbard, Tabyron Fisher, and Dellveon Lindsey all have a $3.5 million dollar bond.

They are each charged with six counts of aggravated assault and one count of murder in the first degree.

Bond for the men was set when a judge signed the arrests warrants on Thursday.

Starkville police released the bond amount of the suspects this afternoon.

9-year-old Lasang Kemp Jr. died Wednesday night after being shot while in a vehicle on Santa Anita Drive.

He was driven to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Coroner Michael Hunt has ordered an autopsy.