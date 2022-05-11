Bond set at $1 million for Oktibbeha County homicide suspect
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oktibbeha County homicide suspect.
Arti Brown was extradited to Oktibbeha County on Tuesday.
He’s charged with murder and remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.
32-year-old Dylan Meikle was shot outside the Links Apartments this past Friday night.
He later died at the hospital.
Investigators quickly identified Brown as a suspect.
He was arrested Saturday on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama after a brief chase.
Meikle’s body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
No other arrests are expected.