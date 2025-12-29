Bond set for a man accused of biting a police officer in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $100,000 for a Prairie man accused of biting a police officer.

Last Tuesday, Tupelo Police were called to Texas Roadhouse on North Gloster for a reported disturbance.

When they got there, they attempted to talk to the suspect, who was in his vehicle at the time.

Officers asked the suspect to step out of the vehicle, but he reportedly refused.

After he was removed from the car, the suspect, Davanta Randle, reportedly bit one officer and hit another several times.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

