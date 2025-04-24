Bond set for a man after felony fleeing in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $60,000 for a Tupelo man, after police said he decided to make a run for it on Easter.

On Sunday afternoon, April 20, Tupelo Police attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Jackson Street near North Church Street.

Officers say, instead of pulling over, the driver took off, leading them on a chase through Midtown and South Tupelo.

Officers called off the pursuit due to public safety concerns.

They identified a suspect and on Tuesday, April 22, arrested Terry Rogers.

Rogers was charged with one count of Felony Fleeing.

