Bond set for a man after felony fleeing in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $60,000 for a Tupelo man, after police said he decided to make a run for it on Easter.
On Sunday afternoon, April 20, Tupelo Police attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Jackson Street near North Church Street.
Officers say, instead of pulling over, the driver took off, leading them on a chase through Midtown and South Tupelo.
Officers called off the pursuit due to public safety concerns.
They identified a suspect and on Tuesday, April 22, arrested Terry Rogers.
Rogers was charged with one count of Felony Fleeing.