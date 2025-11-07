Bond set for a Shannon couple charged with felony child abuse

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for a husband and wife from Shannon, charged with felony child abuse.

Isaiah McMillen and Shirley Johnson McMillen are each being held on a bond of $75,000. The pair was arrested earlier this week by Shannon Police. They are charged with felony child abuse.

We are told the investigation was prompted by a report to CPS. The victim is their child, and has been placed in the care of family members.

Both are still in the Lee County Jail.

