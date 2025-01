Bond set for a woman accused of harassing people in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for a woman accused of harassing people in Noxubee County.

Leslie Ray was taken into custody by the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, January 17.

Law enforcement said there have been several issues recently involving Ray.

She now faces five counts of Cyber Stalking

Her bond has been set at $125,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X