Bond set for accused trailer thief in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for an accused trailer thief in Tupelo.

On Friday, Tupelo police arrested Michael W. Gilmore of Pontotoc and charged him with grand larceny.

The charges stemmed from an incident on December 13, when a victim filed a report of his company trailer being stolen from a construction site on South Gloster Street.

The investigation reportedly led police to Gilmore.

A Tupelo Municipal Court Judge set his bond at $10,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X