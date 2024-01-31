Bond set for Baldwyn man accused of shooting fiancée

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for a Baldwyn man accused of shooting his fiancée.

Xzaiver Hughes was charged with attempted murder and child endangerment in the shooting that happened at an apartment on Water Street in Baldwyn Tuesday morning.

Investigators said Hughes shot his fiancée in the face and neck, and that a two-month-old baby was in the home at the time.

The victim was listed as stable in a Memphis hospital.

Hughes was in the Prentiss County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter