Bond set for Brooksville shooting suspect

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for a Brooksville shooting suspect.

Jacorey Jackson was charged with attempted murder.

He was given a $500,000 bond.

Jackson remained in the Noxubee County jail.

The shooting happened on January 3 at the car wash in Brooksville.

Police Chief Johnny Burchfield said the victim is recovering from his injuries after being shot in the side and the arm.

Jessie Bradford was also charged in the case with aggravated assault.

Investigators had not released what led up to the shooting.

