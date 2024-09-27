Bond set for Columbus man after being charged with homicide

gavel court trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set at $1,000,000 for a Columbus man charged with murder.

Dorian Williams made his initial appearance Thursday in Columbus Municipal Court.

Williams was charged with the murder of Jerome Taylor in December of last year.

The victim was found on the front lawn of a home on 21st Street North Street before 8 a.m.

At the time Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told WCBI that investigators believed Taylor was killed the night before when neighbors thought they heard gunshots.

Williams was arrested in late December.

If you have information on the incident, please call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800)530-7151, or use the anonymous P3 app.

