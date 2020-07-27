Bond set for Columbus murder suspect accused of killing his cousin

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Bond is set for a Columbus man charged with murder, accused of killing his cousin.
Israel Buckhalter, 39, was arrested shortly after the east Columbus shooting Saturday night. His bond was set at $100,000.
The deadly shooting happened on Springdale Drive.
Investigators say 32-year-old Desi Shepherd was shot inside a family member’s home.
WCBI has learned that the victim and the accused shooter are related.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has ordered an autopsy by the state medical examiner.