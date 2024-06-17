Bond set for Lee County man charged with enticement of child

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set at $250,000 for a Lee County man charged with enticement of a child and aggravated assault.

Lee County deputies were called to the Auburn community for a report of aggravated assault.

During the investigation, deputies were told that 49-year-old Kenneth Clardy was visiting a friend’s home when he reportedly made comments of a sexual nature to a minor.

Investigators said when he was confronted by the juvenile’s father, Clardy got into his vehicle to leave.

They said he then used the vehicle to hit the UTV the father of the juvenile was in, pushing it into the ditch, and causing minor injuries to the driver.

Clardy was arrested the next day and charged with enticement of a child and aggravated assault.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X