Bond set for Macon homicide suspect

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for a woman charged in connection with a Macon homicide.

Ciara Latham was charged with aggravated assault and murder.

Her bond was set at $100,000.

The shooting happened on Pearl Street back on July 6.

Macon police said a vehicle drove up beside a car and fired one shot through the passenger side window.

Breanna Alexus Franklin, of Macon, died at the scene.

Latham remains in jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X