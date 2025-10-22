Bond set for Macon man accused of shooting his girlfriend

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $100,000 for a Macon man accused of shooting his girlfriend.

Macon Police were called on Friday, October 17, about a possible domestic dispute.

They found a woman who had been shot.

Police arrested Lamarcus Bonds.

Bonds was believed to be the boyfriend of the victim.

He was charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence.

The victim was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

At last check, she was stable.

The investigation is still open.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.