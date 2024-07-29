Bond set for man accused of killing elderly woman in car accident

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for the man accused of killing an elderly woman in a car accident over the weekend.

33-year-old Billy Harmon was charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said bond for Harmon was set at $155,000 in municipal court.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 81-year-old Emilee Leathers died after being taken to a Tupelo hospital this past Saturday.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of South Adams Street and Country Club Road.

Leathers was the only person injured.

The case will go to the grand jury in October.

