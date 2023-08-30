Bond set for man accused of robbery in June in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set at $20,000 for a man accused of a June robbery.

On June 22, Tupelo police were alerted to a robbery at the Laundry Matt on Ida B. Wells Street.

The victim reported that a man forcibly took his wallet and then ran.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect as Jacquez Rice of Tupelo, and got a warrant for his arrest.

Officers caught up with Rice Tuesday and arrested him for Strong-Armed Robbery.

