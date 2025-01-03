Bond set for man accused of robbing a vape shop in Noxapater
NOXAPATER, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is now set for the man accused of robbing a Noxapater vape shop.
Walter McCann was charged with armed robbery and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins says deputies were called to CK’s Vape Shop, on Highway 15 in Noxapater, on New Year’s night.
A man wearing a mask went into the store with a revolver handgun and demanded money.
He got cash and ran from the store.
Video surveillance and other evidence led deputies to McCann at a home in Noxapater.
His bond was set at $20,000.