Bond set for man accused of robbing a vape shop in Noxapater

NOXAPATER, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is now set for the man accused of robbing a Noxapater vape shop.

Walter McCann was charged with armed robbery and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Winston County Sheriff Mike Perkins says deputies were called to CK’s Vape Shop, on Highway 15 in Noxapater, on New Year’s night.

A man wearing a mask went into the store with a revolver handgun and demanded money.

He got cash and ran from the store.

Video surveillance and other evidence led deputies to McCann at a home in Noxapater.

His bond was set at $20,000.

