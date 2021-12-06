Bond set for man accused of the murder of his father
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set for the man accused of shooting and killing his father.
21-year-old Bradley Wayne Peeks is charged with murder.
Deputies were called to Shirley Drive late Friday night for a shooting.
45-year-old Larry Wayne Peeks Jr. was found in the street.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says investigators arrested Bradley Peeks and seized a handgun at the scene.
Coroner Greg Merchant says the state medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy.
Bond for the younger Peeks was set at $250,000 this afternoon in Lowndes County Justice Court.