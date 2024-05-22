Bond set for man charged in Clay County homicide

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for the men charged in a Clay County homicide.

Stededric Griffis was charged with murder. His bond was set at $750,000.

Jaleel Moye is facing murder, shooting into a motor vehicle, and possession of a weapon by a felon charge. His bond is $780,000.

That’s the same bond amount Aljuwuan Tallie was given. He was charged with murder, shooting into a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said witnesses reported that Ronald Bean was chased in his vehicle from a nightclub early Saturday morning on CCC Line Road.

They said after being shot at multiple times, he then ran off of the road and exited his car before collapsing on the side of the road.

Bean, who is from Mantee, died at the scene.

