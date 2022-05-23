Bond set for man charged in Eupora homicide investigation
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set for a man charged in a Eupora homicide investigation, as we learn new information about the shooting.
26-year-old Joshua Oats is charged with second-degree murder.
Chief Lawrence Caradine says the shooting happened Saturday on West Roane Avenue.
29-year-old Jordan Gaston died after being shot.
Caradine says the incident started over a cell phone but could not go into more detail.
No other arrests are expected.
Bond for Oats is set at $500,000.