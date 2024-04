Bond set for man charged in Lowndes County shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for a man charged in a Lowndes County shooting.

36-year-old Michael David Dement was given a $50,000 bond in Lowndes County Justice Court.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon on Sand Road.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the victim was shot in the hip after an argument. He was later flown to a Tupelo hospital.

Dement was arrested a short time later.

He was charged with aggravated assault.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X