Bond set for man charged with aggravated assault in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for a man accused of shooting someone in Winston County.

Leonard Kirk was charged with aggravated assault.

Sheriff Mike Perkins said deputies were called to Roy Bates Road about gun shots being fired.

Deputies found Keith Culberson in the yard with buckshot wounds to his legs and midsection.

The weapon was recovered.

Bond for Kirk was set at ten thousand dollars.

