Bond set for man charged with murder at Clay County nightclub

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man charged with murder at a Clay County nightclub made his first court appearance.

Justice Court Judge Thomas Hampton set bond for 23-year-old Tyler Brooks of Macon at $1.6 million.

Brooks was charged with one count of first-degree murder, that is the $1 million part of the bond, and 12 counts of aggravated assault. That’s the $600,000 part of the bond.

On March 3, one person died and 12 others were injured after multiple shots were fired at Oasis Lounge.

20-year-old Talesse Chandler was killed in the attack.

