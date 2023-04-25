Bond set for man charged with murder in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for the man charged in a deadly Clay County shooting.

Myquinton Barr was charged with murder.

He was given a $950,000 bond in Clay County Justice Court Tuesday morning.

Barr was accused of killing 40-year-old Charles Knox on Dixie Road this past Sunday.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said there was an argument before the gunfire started and deputies did recover a gun.

Coroner Alvin Carter said an autopsy will be done on Knox.

The investigation is continuing.

Barr remains in jail.

