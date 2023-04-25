Bond set for man charged with murder in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for the man charged in a deadly Clay County shooting.
Myquinton Barr was charged with murder.
He was given a $950,000 bond in Clay County Justice Court Tuesday morning.
Barr was accused of killing 40-year-old Charles Knox on Dixie Road this past Sunday.
Sheriff Eddie Scott said there was an argument before the gunfire started and deputies did recover a gun.
Coroner Alvin Carter said an autopsy will be done on Knox.
The investigation is continuing.
Barr remains in jail.
