Bond set for man involved in a shooting in Pontotoc Co.

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A bond has been set for the suspect involved in a Pontotoc shooting on October 4.

81-year-old Clarence Kisor was charged with murder.

He’s accused of shooting his nephew with a shotgun.

The sheriff’s department did not release what led up to the shooting.

More charges are expected in the investigation.

Bond for Kisor was set at one million dollars.

