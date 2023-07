Bond set for Noxubee County woman charged with aggravated assault

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set at $50,000 for a Noxubee County woman.

Macon police arrested Laquanda Clark late last week and charged her with aggravated assault.

The charge stemmed from an incident in the Baptist Hill area on June 24.

Clark was accused of cutting another woman in the face with an unknown object in that incident.

