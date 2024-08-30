Bond set for Oktibbeha man involved in shooting

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for an Oktibbeha County man charged in a shooting that left 3 people injured.

Henry Lowery is facing three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with the August 28 shooting on Taylor Road in Sturgis.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff Shank Phelps said an argument preceded the shooting.

An Oktibbeha County judge set Lowery’s bond at $20,000, $5,000 for each count.

He was released on bond early this afternoon.

The three victims were all treated and released at an area hospital.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X