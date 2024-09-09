Bond set for Starkville teenager charged with murder

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set for the Starkville teenager accused of killing a woman with her car.

16-year-old McKenzie Robinson was given a $550,000 bond September 9 in Starkville.

She was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Starkville police said there was an argument involving multiple people at Brookville Garden Apartments, just after 10 p.m. on September 6.

Investigators believe Robinson struck several people with the vehicle.

48-year-old Cynthia Dailey was killed after being hit.

Two other people were injured. They were treated and released.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X