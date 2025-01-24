Bond set for those involved in West Point shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set for the young men charged in a West Point shooting.

The Bond is set at $500,000 for Tristian and Brentston Edwards.

Jashaun Barker’s bond is $ 400,000.

Charges vary and range from attempted murder to Aggravated Assault to accessory after the fact.

All of the suspects are scheduled to be back in court next Tuesday, January 28.

You may recall, that the shooting happened Wednesday night, January 23, in Martin Cove.

Two teens were injured. One of the victims remains in critical condition.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.