Bond set for three men after two shootings in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for three men after two separate shootings in Amory.

You’ll remember on December 20, Amory police responded to the 1300 block of Concord Avenue about a shooting into an occupied dwelling.

20-year-old Tyrique Harris of Plantersville and 19-year-old Denzarious Wren of Nettleton were both charged with shooting into a dwelling and have a bond of $150,000.

18-year-old Caleb Whitfield of Amory was charged with shooting into a dwelling and has a bond of $15,000.

This incident occurred on December 14 at 108th Street.

No injuries have been reported for either incident.

All are being held at the Monroe County Adult Detention Center.

