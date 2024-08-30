Bond set for Tupelo man charged with auto burglary

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police made an arrest in an auto burglary case.

On Monday, officers were called to the Meadows on Main on West Main Street for a reported burglary.

The property owner told them that he had confronted two people he saw rummaging through his vehicle.

He also discovered that there were items missing.

Witnesses at the scene helped identify the suspects.

Police arrested Douglas Turner on August 28.

Turner is charged with Burglary of a Vehicle.

His bond has been set at $5,000.

