Bond set for Tupelo man for possession of drugs and a firearm

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Careless driving lead to the arrest and more charges for a Tupelo man.

On September 19, officers with the Tupelo Police Department stopped a car in the troy streets area for careless driving.

When officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Devin O. Jones, they saw an open containers and narcotics in plain view.

Jones was then placed under arrest and a warrant led police to discover a firearm inside the vehicle.

Jones was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

