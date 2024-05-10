Bond set for West Point couple accused of killing their child

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set for the West Point couple accused of killing their child.

24-year-old Donovan Jeffers and 25-year-old Quiyona Pederson were both given a $300,000 bond.

They remain in the Clay County jail after being charged with murder.

The couple was extradited from West Virginia.

Police Chief Avery Cook said the investigation started in November 2022.

That’s when hospital staff called officers and Child Protective Services about the possible abuse when the baby arrived in the emergency room.

The child was soon flown to Jackson and placed on life support before passing away.

Cook said autopsy results showed shaken baby syndrome was the cause of death.

The U.S. Marshals had been looking for the couple.

Jeffers is a former West Point Police Officer.

