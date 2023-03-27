Bond set for woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set for the Columbus woman accused of killing her husband on Facebook Live.

Kadejah Brown was charged with murder after the Saturday morning shooting at Greentree Apartments.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Brown and her husband, 28-year-old Jeremy Brown, had been arguing most of the night. He told WCBI that Jeremy Brown was allegedly trying to leave the apartment and defuse the situation before being shot.

The whole incident was being played out live on Facebook.

Deputies recovered a handgun, along with a shell casing.

Bond for Kadejah Brown is set at $750,000.

Coroner Greg Merchant said an autopsy is scheduled for Jeremy Brown.

Hawkins said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

