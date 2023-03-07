Bond set, more charges announced for suspect in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set and more charges were announced for the suspect in a Columbus shooting.

31-year-old Paris Wells is now facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.

He is also charged with aggravated assault with manifesting extreme indifference to life.

The aggravated assault charge stems from a shooting at 19th and College Streets last week.

The victim reported that as they drove through a stop sign, a car drove by, rolled its window down, and the driver fired.

Wells was later arrested. Officers recovered a sawed-off shotgun during the arrest.

Wells’s bond for the drug charges is set at $20,000.

He is still in the Lowndes County Jail.

