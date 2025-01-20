Bookstore uses grand opening with a cause for humane society

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Temperatures are expected to plunge again next week, and that can be dangerous for your animals.

In Columbus, a local bookstore is reaching out to help the Humane Society warm things up.

Friendly City Books held its grand re-opening at its new location in downtown Columbus.

As part of the celebration, they chose to donate part of the day’s sales to the Columbus Lowndes Humane Society.

“The fact that you can come in and buy a book and do much more than just your pleasure reading. I think that’s really awesome because we spend a lot on books,” Randi Johnson said.

Friendly City Books opened its doors to Columbus more than 5 years ago.

It’s now become a fixture, and recently the owner decided it was time to expand the store’s space and presence on the downtown scene.

Friendly City Books officially opened to its new Main Street location.

But the grand re-opening also had another mission.

The store was collecting donations for the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society, and the owners also chipped in by giving 10 percent of every purchase to help out.

Workers said with the love they have for animals; they want to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

“I mean we all love animals,” Rachel Derise said. “We all have pets, obviously, we have Scarlett and it’s just a great cause. Animals deserve just as much love and care as people. It’s just a little something we can do.”

They even have their own store mascot, Scarlett.

With workers and customers being pet owners, they said giving back to the humane society felt like a good fit.

“It’s good to know that I’m buying a book,” Erin Crabtree said. “Especially on opening day that it is going towards the humane society, and it feels like as I’m buying a book here, I’m also helping out the humane society.”

“Times like these when it gets really really cold,” Johnson said. “I have a heart for pets. I have 5 dogs that I love so much, and I can’t imagine them being outside in this cold right now. So, the fact that they are doing this is really awesome and it warms my heart a lot.”

Friendly City Books said they are excited to be at their new location and they are thankful for the community support for them and the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society.

