Booneville company moves, expands

Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County firm is moving to the next county and creating new jobs in the process. North MS Tool, Inc., is relocating its operations from Booneville to Ripley. The project is a $700,000 corporate investment and creates 10 jobs.

North MS Tool is a tool and die maker and does work for companies ranging from Winchester to American Pipe. The 10 workers currently in Booneville are transferring to Ripley with the company with 10 additional staff members to be added.

BELOW IS THE RELEASE FROM MS ECON DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

North MS Tool, which specializes in tool and die manufacturing for customers such as Winchester, Plumrose, American Pipe, SMW and CECA, is relocating its operations from Booneville to Ripley to better serve its customers. The company is renting a facility from CECA Forge, where it began operations in August. North MS Tool’s Booneville facility has been sold.

“We appreciate the Mississippi Development Authority along with the Tippah County Development Authority for working with us to make this move to Tippah County. It will enable our company to grow and better serve our existing customers,” said North MS Tool President Mark Floyd.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for electrical work in the Ripley facility.

“This year, more than 80 percent of state-assisted economic development announcements have been expansions of our existing corporate citizens,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “North MS Tool’s decision to expand and create new career opportunities for the people of North Mississippi is evidence of the supportive business climate leaders at the state, regional and local levels work hard to create, enabling companies to achieve their goals in Mississippi.”

The addition of the 10 jobs brings North MS Tool’s employment to 20 workers. The existing jobs transferred from Booneville to the Ripley location.