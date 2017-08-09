Booneville Man Accused of Killing His Wife Has Probation Revoked on Burglary Conviction

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Booneville man accused of killing his wife has been ordered to serve the remaining years on a prior conviction.

Mike Rutledge had his probation revoked during a Tuesday hearing.

He was on probation for a burglary charge.

The judge ordered him to serve the remaining 14 years of that sentence.

Rutledge is in the Prentiss County Jail, where he will be held until after a preliminary hearing Wednesday for Capital Murder in the death of his wife, Laura.

Rutledge will then be taken to a state prison to serve out his burglary sentence.

