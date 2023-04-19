Booneville man arrested, accused of child sex crimes

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man was accused of child sex crimes.

29-year-old William Stacy was charged with sexual battery and molestation.

The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department said a person came to the office to report the alleged sexual abuse of a child.

Affidavits were signed and Stacy was arrested.

A hold was placed on Stacy by Drug Court, so he remains in jail.

The sheriff’s department said he will be presented to the grand jury as a habitual offender because of previous arrests.

Bond for Stacy was set at $200,000 and a no-contact order was issued.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter