Booneville man arrested, charged with molesting child

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County deputies made a child sex crime arrest.

33-year-old Justin Brooks of Booneville was charged with molesting.

Sheriff Randy Tolar said the victim’s guardian signed an affidavit against Brooks and the arrest warrant was issued.

Bond for Brooks was set at $50,000.

The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.

