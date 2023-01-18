Booneville man arrested on drug charges after car crash

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is busted on drug charges after a crash.

Prentiss County deputies said 28-year-old Jonathan Warnicke was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on top of other charges.

Back on December 12, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle in a ditch in the Gaston community.

That’s when investigators discovered the controlled substance.

Warnicke’s bond was set at $5,000.

His case will go before a Prentiss County Grand Jury.

