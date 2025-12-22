Booneville man arrested on sexual abuse charges in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after receiving a complaint of a juvenile being sexually abused.

According to the department, 36-year-old Bradley Keith Stephens of Booneville was arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Battery and two counts of Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes, all of which occurred in Prentiss County.

The case is still under investigation and will be presented to a Prentiss County Grand Jury.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash or Professional only.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.